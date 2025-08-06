NFL Buys 10% Stake in ESPN

The National Football League has entered into an agreement to acquire a minority stake in ESPN of 10% in exchange for the NFL Network and other media assets, the companies announced Tuesday.

As part of the deal, ESPN will take control of the NFL Network, its linear RedZone Channel and NFL Fantasy. The league will continue to own and operate NFL Films, NFL+, NFL.com, the NFL Podcast Network, the NFL FAST channel and the official sites for the league’s 32 clubs. It will also continue to own, operate, and produce NFL RedZone and retain the rights to distribute NFL RedZone digitally.

The parties are also entering into an agreement for the NFL Network and other assets to license the league’s content and IP. Disney currently owns 80% of ESPN, while Hearst owns the remaining 20%.

The transactions are subject to the parties’ negotiation of definitive agreements, various approvals including by the NFL team owners, and customary closing conditions.

If approved, the deal would give ESPN broad rights to the RedZone brand and to distribute the NFL RedZone channel to pay TV operators for continued inclusion in their sports packages.

ESPN’s platforms would also license an additional three NFL games per season to air on NFL Network and adjust its game schedule to have four games shift to the NFL Network, which will continue to present seven games per season.

“Since its launch in 2003, NFL Network has provided millions of fans unprecedented access to the sport they love,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Whether it was debuting Thursday Night Football, televising the Combine, or telling incredible football stories through original shows and breaking news, NFL Network has delivered. The Network’s sale to ESPN will build on this remarkable legacy, providing more NFL football for more fans in new and innovative ways.”

“Today’s announcement paves the way for the world’s leading sports media brand and America’s most popular sport to deliver an even more compelling experience for NFL fans, in a way that only ESPN and Disney can,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said. “Commissioner Goodell and the NFL have built outstanding media assets, and these transactions will add to consumer choice, provide viewers with even greater convenience and quality, and expand the breadth and value proposition of Disney’s streaming ecosystem.”

“This is an exciting day for sports fans,” ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro added. “By combining these NFL media assets with ESPN’s reach and innovation, we’re creating a premier destination for football fans. Together, ESPN and the NFL are redefining how fans engage with the game—anytime, anywhere. This deal helps fuel ESPN’s digital future, laying the foundation for an even more robust offering as we prepare to launch our new direct-to-consumer service.”

The league taking a stake in ESPN comes as the sports network will launch its new streaming service this fall. NFL Network will be fully integrated into the ESPN streaming service alongside traditional pay television distribution.

The service’s Unlimited plan, which includes access to 47,000 live events, studio shows and more, will cost $29.99 per month/$299.99 per year standalone, $35.99 in a bundle with ads on Disney+ and Hulu and $44.99 per month with no ads on Disney+ and Hulu. At launch, the bundle will cost $29.99 for the first 12 months. Meanwhile, the Select plan, which includes all the content currently available on ESPN+, will be $11.99 per month/$119.99 per year. It will cost $16.99 per month with ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu and $26.99 per month with ad-free Disney+ and Hulu.

In addition, ESPN content is available on streaming via the cheaper, standalone ESPN+ service for $11.99 per month, which the company will continue to market and sell in part due to contractual rights commitments with several leagues, both domestically and internationally, and through a tile in Disney+ available for bundle subscribers.

The deal also comes as the NFL has the option of exercising an opt-out clause in its current media rights deals beginning after the 2028-2029 season. In 2021, the league reached agreements with Amazon, CBS, ESPN/ABC, FOX and NBC, collectively valued at over $100 billion.

“We really went a long way to put that into our contracts in the last agreement. I think having the option to do that will be valuable for us, but we haven’t made any decision on that,” Goodell told CNBC last month. “We are very proud of our partnerships. We think that they’re doing a wonderful job for the NFL. We’ll look and we’ll have the ability to see how the media landscape changes.”

The announcement comes ahead of Disney’s third quarter earnings report for fiscal 2025 on Wednesday before market open.