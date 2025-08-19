ESPN, NFL+ Premium to Launch $39.99 Monthly Bundle

Ahead of the launch of ESPN’s new streaming service on Thursday, the sports network revealed that it will bundle its Unlimited plan with NFL+ Premium.

The offering, which includes NFL RedZone, will be available for $39.99 per month starting Sept. 3. ESPN DTC will also be available in bundles with Fox One for $39.99 per month starting in October.

Additionally, Disney will offer a bundle of ESPN Unlimited, Disney+ and Hulu for $35.99 per month with ads and $44.99 per month ad-free. At launch, the bundle will cost $29.99 for the first 12 months. Meanwhile, ESPN’s cheaper Select plan will be available for $16.99 per month with ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu and $26.99 per month with ad-free Disney+ and Hulu.

ESPN Unlimited is available for $29.99 per month standalone, while ESPN Select is available for $11.99 per month. NFL+ is priced at $6.99 per month or $49.99 per season, while NFL+ Premium costs $14.99 per month or $99.99 per season.

In addition to the bundle, the network will also stream five out-of-market NFL preseason games via its app for ESPN Unlimited and pay TV subscribers on Aug. 23. The games include Baltimore at Washington (Noon ET), Indianapolis at Cincinnati (1 p.m.), Houston at Detroit (1 p.m.), Buffalo at Tampa (7:30 p.m.), and Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco (8 p.m.).

The ESPN App stream will feature the local broadcast from each game. For fans in the ten participating teams’ markets and additional surrounding areas, their individual game will be available via an over-the-air station in their local market and other surrounding areas, and will not be available through the ESPN app.

The preseason games are part of anew licensing agreement with the NFL. The league has also entered into an agreement to take a 10% stake in ESPN in exchange for control of the NFL Network, its linear RedZone channel and NFL Fantasy. Disney currently owns 80% of ESPN, while Hearst owns the remaining 20%.

The league will continue to own and operate NFL Films, NFL+, NFL.com, the NFL Podcast Network, the NFL FAST channel and the official sites for the league’s 32 clubs. It will also continue to own, operate, and produce NFL RedZone and retain the rights to distribute NFL RedZone digitally.