Democratic Senators Urge FCC to Conduct Foreign Investment Review of Paramount-Warner Bros. Deal

A group of Democratic Senators are urging the Federal Communications Commission to conduct a foreign investment review of the $110 billion Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger.

Paramount will pay $31 per share in cash to acquire 100% of WBD’s total outstanding shares. The transaction is funded by $47 billion in equity, fully backed by the Ellison family and RedBird Capital Partners, though it may include other strategic and financial partners at closing.

The company has not disclosed who those partners would be, though Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the Qatar Investment Authority and Abu Dhabi’s L’imad Holding Company previously committed $24 billion in financing. Tencent Holdings, which also previously committed $1 billion in financing before backing out, is also reportedly considering investing several hundred million dollars in the combined company.

“This constellation of foreign investment from China and from Gulf states, with complex and sometimes competing relationships with the United States, demands rigorous, not perfunctory, review,” the lawmakers, who are led by Sen. Cory Booker, wrote in a letter to FCC chairman Brendan Carr on Monday.

While the merger does not involve broadcast license transfers, the group noted that Paramount’s 28 local CBS stations remain subject to the FCC’s foreign ownership rules, which prohibit foreign entities from owning more than 25% of the equity or voting interests of a U.S.-organized entity that controls an FCC-issued license without prior approval.

In January, the agency also adopted enhanced reporting requirements for entities posing heightened national security risk of foreign adversary control and another codifying foreign ownership definitions and review procedures.

Paramount previously said that the sovereign wealth funds would be passive investors that would not hold any governance rights or board seats. Tencent is also a passive investor in Skydance.

But the lawmakers argued that even passive financial investors can exercise influence through “information rights, contractual covenants, content output agreements, licensing deals, and the “implicit leverage that comes from being a major creditor or equity participant in a combined entity that controls CBS, CNN, HBO, and Warner Bros. Studios” and that Paramount’s representations demand “careful independent verification.”

“The national security concerns are specific and serious. Tencent’s relationship with the Chinese Communist Party is well-documented. Chinese law also requires domestic technology companies to cooperate with state intelligence services on demand,” they continued. “A Tencent stake in the parent company of CBS News and CNN, no matter how “passive” on paper, creates concrete avenues for potential foreign influence over the editorial independence of American broadcast journalism and content.

“The Gulf sovereign wealth funds present a separate but equally important concern. Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates are not adversaries, but they are foreign governments with distinct and sometimes conflicting interests from those of the United States,” the letter continues. “Of particular

concern, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is controlled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whom the U.S. intelligence community concluded ordered the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. The $24 billion aggregate investment gives these governments a significant financial stake in the future content, licensing, and strategic decisions of a combined entity that includes some of the most-watched news and entertainment networks in America.”

More to come…