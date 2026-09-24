Judge Holds Off on Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger Settlement Ruling

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Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin is holding off on approving Paramount Skydance’s settlement with 12 state attorneys general to resolve antitrust litigation over the $110 billion Warner Bros. Discovery merger.

During a Thursday hearing to address “certain outstanding questions” regarding the proposed settlement, Martinez-Olguin asked the parties to respond to concerns outlined in a letter from Sen. Corey Booker by Monday at noon. The lawmaker urged the court to “subject the proposed consent decree to an independent public-interest review before entering it.”

She also asked for a written version of the consent decree to be sent to her and said it would be optional for the parties to respond to amicus briefs from the Block the Merger coalition and The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), which are due no later than 12:01 p.m. PT on Friday.

Once that is addressed and she’s reviewed the amicus briefs, Olguin said she’d get the parties an official ruling in “due course.”

Under the terms of the settlement, Paramount has agreed to a minimum investment of $300 million per year for five years in U.S. film and TV production, amounting to a total of $1.5 billion.

The company will also release at least 30 films per year theatrically in the first two years of the deal and 32 films per year in the three years after that. At least four films per year must be independent films and at least 20% must be blockbusters, although the consent decree defines independent films as movies “based on an original screenplay” or simply co-produced by Paramount. If Congress passes a federal film tax credit, Paramount agreed that 20% of all film production must be in the U.S. for the first two years of the merger and 30% of the next three.

Paramount will also be held to its prior commitment to have a theatrical window of 45 days and hold its films back from streaming availability for 90 days.

On the TV side, Paramount agreed to negotiate distribution for its suite of cable networks and Warner Bros. cable portfolio separately, unless a distributor requests otherwise in writing. It also agreed to establish an independent oversight board at CNN and CBS News and will continue to operate free, ad-supported streaming platform Pluto TV.

Additionally, the companies will maintain their respective studio lots, honor collective bargaining agreements with Hollywood’s unions and make community investments. Those investments include a $5 million-per-year contribution to an independent films fund and $9.5 million annually for film and TV career training and development programs to benefit qualified educational institutions and community arts organizations.

Failure to comply with the various commitments in the settlement range from a $30 million penalty per film that misses the theatrical goal to forced divestitures of the company’s 49% Miramax stake within a 12-month period as well as BET, Comedy Central, VH1, Smithsonian, Destination America and Science Channel within a 120-day period.

The delay comes after Olguin granted the Block the Merger coalition’s emergency motion to file an amicus brief formally opposing the settlement, which the group says is “weak, unenforceable and leaves workers, journalists, and consumers in the dust.”

“Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín’s ruling will allow the public to weigh in on this important issue and ensure the interests of those who will actually pay the price for the Ellisons’ sweetheart deal that the AGs failed to adequately represent are heard,” they added. “We look forward to explaining that in further detail in our brief.”

The amicus brief must be filed by no later than 12:01 a.m. PT on Friday.

More to come….