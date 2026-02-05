Trump Dials Back on Warner Bros.-Netflix Deal Influence: ‘I Shouldn’t Be Involved’

President Donald Trump dialed back on previous claims that he will hold influence over Netflix’s $82.7 billion acquisition of Warner Bros.’ studio and streaming assets Wednesday, telling NBC News, “I shouldn’t be involved.”

“I haven’t been involved,” Trump told “NBC Nightly News” anchor Tom Llamas in their exclusive interview. “I must say, I guess I’m considered to be a very strong president. I’ve been called by both sides. It’s the two sides, but I’ve decided I shouldn’t be involved. The Justice Department will handle it.”

Netflix sealed the deal on Warner Bros. in December, beating out competing bids from Paramount and its new CEO David Ellison for all of Warner Bros. Discovery. The latter studio has since launched a hostile takeover bid over Netflix. Pressed on whether he favors one over the other, Trump told NBC News that “they’re beating the hell out of each other.”

“There’s a theory that one of the companies is too big and it shouldn’t be allowed to do it, and the other company is saying something else,” the president said. “They’re beating the hell out of each other — and there’ll be a winner.”

Trump has a particularly cushy relationship with Ellison and his MAGA loyalist father, Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison. But on Dec. 16, the president threw cold water on the suggestion he’d support their bid over Netflix, writing on Truth Social, “If they are friends, I’d hate to see my enemies.”

Of Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, who visited the White House in the days leading up to the streamer besting Paramount for Warner, Trump said before the new year, “Ted is a fantastic man. I have a lot of respect for him.”

Additionally, as TheWrap reported last month, a White House financial disclosure showed the president purchased $1 million corporate bonds issued by Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery following the megadeal announcement at the top of December.

Now, Trump’s Wednesday comments on NBC News mark an about-face for teh president. In December, he notably told media, “I’ll be involved in that decision,” as antitrust concerns over the merger mounted and Paramount launched its hostile bid.

“They have a very big market share,” Trump said at the time. “When they have Warner Bros., that share goes up a lot.” He added that he would consult economists and said, “I’ll be involved in that decision.”