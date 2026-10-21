Versant CEO Says Buying Skydance Cable Networks Is ‘Probably Not in Our Short-Term Future’

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Versant CEO Mark Lazarus said that the company, which was spun off by Comcast and NBCUniversal earlier this year, is not interested in buying other cable networks.

“Buying more cable assets on a large scale would prolong our life but not necessarily make our life better because we would still have the secular decline,” the CEO said Tuesday at the Axios Media Trends Live conference. “Might there be some interest in another vertical that we could create around a pay television business? Yes, but just buying big networks or a bunch of networks that don’t necessarily change our trajectory is probably not in our short-term future.”