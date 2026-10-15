CAA, WME and UTA Team With Ron Howard and Jason Blum to Push for Indie Productions

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A new organization, dubbed the American Entertainment Alliance, is pushing for legislation to force some of the biggest entertainment companies (including Netflix, Disney, Amazon and Skydance) to make sure that half of their original content budgets are devoted to independent shows and movies, produced in the United States by non-studio entities. This, according to a report from the New York Times.

The AEA represents a rare team-up between several of Hollywood’s biggest talent agencies, including Creative Artists Agency, William Morris Endeavor and the United Talent Agency, along with producers like Jason Blum, Peter Chernin, Ron Howard and Brian Grazer.

According to the report, the “group’s supporters believe that if the biggest streamers buy a sizable share of programming from outside their own companies, it will reignite the television marketplace, increase the volume of TV shows made, expand opportunities for work and unleash a creative renaissance. If passed, the legislation could also provide bigger paydays for the top producers who create hit shows.”