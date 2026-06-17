aTwist to Bring Microseries to Movie Theaters With National CineMedia

Microseries will jump from iPhone screens to select movie theaters in a new collaboration between aTwist and National CineMedia.

The U.S.-based microseries studio, which is set to launch later this summer, will bring its original content to more than 18,500 screens in over 1,650 theaters nationwide this year. The content will air in movie theater pre-shows across National CineMedia’s network.

“Movie theaters have always been where people go to lose themselves in storytelling,” Mike Rosen, chief revenue officer of NCM, said on Wednesday. “This partnership brings new, exciting content to the pre-show experience, and gives brands the opportunity to speak more authentically to an audience that is naturally drawn to compelling, innovative content. For brands, it’s an unmatched opportunity to connect with consumers at one of their most engaged moments.”

The partnership marks the first time vertical-first storytelling will be played on the big screen. NCM and aTwist plan to work with brands to sponsor originals and create branded content that will run in the pre-show programming (non-branded aTwist microseries will also appear).

Each preview will close with a QR code directing audiences to the aTwist app where they can continue the series.

The new microseries platform has announced several partnerships ahead of its anticipated summer launch — though a specific date has not yet been announced. Founded by former traditional entertainment executives Jana Winograde, Susan Rovner and Lloyd Braun, aTwist has leaned on its industry partners to elevate content.

“We built aTwist around the belief that great storytelling should meet audiences wherever they are,” Winograde, CEO of aTwist, shared. “There is no better partner than NCM to introduce microseries to moviegoers and bring our storytelling into one of the most immersive entertainment environments. This partnership highlights the unique ways brands can engage audiences through the emerging microseries storytelling format.”

Winograde formerly served as president of Showtime; Rovner was formerly chairman of NBCU content and president of Warner Bros. TV; Braun served as chairman of ABC Entertainment Group, studio and network, as well as chairman of WME.

The company also boasts AI-native microseries content that uses the technology to speed up production and assist in the creative process.

aTwist also announced a partnership with BET to develop and produce original content. BET will have a limited first-run window for the long-form versions of the episodes before they are re-edited as microdramas for aTwist’s mobile-first viewing.