DGA Ratifies New 4-Year Deal Aimed at Protecting Jobs Amid Industry Slump

The Directors Guild of America ratified a new four-year contract Thursday designed to protect members’ jobs during Hollywood’s historic slump.

DGA President Christopher Nolan and National Executive Director Russell Hollander shared with members on Thursday that the deal was “overwhelmingly” approved, adding, “Throughout this process, our focus was clear: protect our members, strengthen the Guild and address the challenges facing our industry during a period of profound change.”

They continued: “This incredible show of support from our membership for this new contract shows the strength of our unity and our solidarity.”

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers echoed a similar sentiment Thursday evening, in which they congratulated the DGA on ratifying the new contract.

“This agreement delivers historic contributions to the guild’s health plan, meaningful wage and residuals improvements and strong job protections,” the statement read. “With the spring 2026 bargaining cycle now complete, the AMPTP thanks the DGA, WGA and SAG-AFTRA for their thoughtful and collaborative approach to negotiations.”

The statement continued: “Together, we reached agreements that deliver substantial gains for guild members while supporting greater stability across the entertainment business. We are encouraged by the trust built throughout this cycle and look forward to building on that momentum to advance opportunity and shared success across our industry.”

This update comes over two weeks after the guild reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP, who, at the time, touted the “fair deal” said to help “advance a stable and successful entertainment industry.”

Talks between the DGA and AMPTP kicked off back on May 11, over a month before the current deal was set to expire on June 30.

With the announcement of the DGA ratifying its agreement, AMPTP has finalized its bargaining cycle with all three of the major entertainment guilds.

As we previously reported at the start of June, SAG-AFTRA members voted overwhelmingly in favor of ratifying its new bargaining agreement with AMPTP, with 91.42% of voting members voting in favor.

As for the Writers Guild of America, it voted to ratify the union’s new deal back in April. Like with the SAG-AFTRA members, WGA members were hugely in favor of the new deal, with 90.4% in favor of ratification of the deal.