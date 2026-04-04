Jonathan Majors’ Producer Dismisses On-Set Fall as ‘Shorter Than Failed Movie Careers’ of Union Reps Amid Crew Strike

Trouble is brewing on the set of a new action film starring Jonathan Majors, where the day after news broke of union crew members striking the Daily Wire-Bonfire Legend co-production, video of the ex-“Marvel” actor and co-star JC Kilconyne falling through a loose window pane while filming published online.

While Deadline, which shared the exclusive footage Friday, reported that the actors’ fall was about six feet to the ground and that Kilcoyne needed stitches “all over his hands,” Bonfire Legend producer Dallas Sonnier dismissed the concerns in a statement to TheWrap.

“The actors’ fall was shorter than the failed movie careers of the now-union reps,” Sonnier said, echoing similarly barbed statements of the ongoing strike. (He told Deadline that he doesn’t “negotiate with communists.”)

IATSE confirmed the strike on Thursday, with an individual familiar with the action telling TheWrap that the project’s behind-the-scenes crew members are striking for improved healthcare and safety standards on set.

The window accident occurred last week “after the window was replaced with an unsecured sheet of tempered glass to be purposefully shattered in a later stunt that did not involve any actors,” according to Deadline.

In the clip, viewers can see Majors thrust backwards against Kilcoyne while acting out a scene where his character gets shot. The two then slam against a window behind them, which they proceed to accidentally fall through. After crew rushes up to the window, the two men can both be heard saying, “I’m good.”

Reps for Kilcoyne said that he “is doing well and was taken care of immediately by production,” adding that he “did not feel unsafe on set and continues to have a positive experience working on the project.”

The fall was reportedly the last straw for the crew. The presence of black mold on set was also a concern for their safety, Deadline reported. Additionally, a set medic was reportedly hit by a rigged tree branch, the film’s director and department heads failed to arrange meetings ahead of complex stunts and the film employed special effects supervisor Chris Bailey, who pled guilty in 2021 to Possession of Explosive Materials as a Prohibited Person.

As one crew member told Deadline, they saw “no normal production activities” on set.

Sonnier produces the untitled Daily Wire action film for his production company Bonfire Legend. Other producers include Ben Shapiro for Daily Wire, Travis Mills, Lillian Campbell and Sydney Aucreman.

The film is written and directed by Kyle Rankin, who previously collaborated with Daily Wire and Bonfire Legend on his school shooter action/thriller “Run Hide Fight.”

This untitled action flick marks the first project filmed by Majors since the actor was convicted of one count of assault and one count of harassment against his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Majors was later accused by two other women of emotional and physical abuse.

Benjamin Lindsay contributed reporting for this story.