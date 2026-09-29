Margot Robbie and Jason Blum Join Cinema United’s Filmmaker Leadership Council

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Margot Robbie and Jason Blum are adding to their resumes.

The actress and producer and the horror producer are joining the Cinema United Filmmaker Leadership Council, “a strategic group of world-class producers and directors united in a single cause to champion the future of cinema worldwide,” according to the official release. They will join council leaders Jerry Bruckheimer and Emma Thomas and charter members Ryan Coogler, Brad Bird, Jason Reitman and Celine Song.

Cinema United, formerly the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), is “the world’s largest exhibition trade association representing more than 63,000 movie screens worldwide.”

“We are thrilled and honored to welcome two leaders like Margot and Jason to this influential group,” said Michael O’Leary, president and CEO of Cinema United, a statement. “Margot is a global superstar and the voice of a generation who loves movies on the big screen. Jason is beloved by fans around the world for creating incredible—and scary—experiences in theatres. They are both well-known, fierce advocates of the theatrical experience. I want to thank them both for their commitment, and I look forward to working closely with them to advance this great industry together.”

“It’s an absolute honor to have Margot and Jason join the Filmmaker Leadership Council,” said Bruckheimer. “Their combined impact on this industry is enormous, and I know they will help our efforts immensely.”

“For me, the magic of cinema starts with the cinema itself,” Robbie said. “Storytelling in this format can be incredibly powerful, and I truly believe movie theatres are essential to our art form. I couldn’t be more grateful and excited to be able to work with such a powerful group of creatives to continue to drive the theatrical experience forward.”

Blum added in a statement, “Movie theaters are where fans are made. Bold, creative voices are bringing young audiences back to the movies, and that’s exciting. Turning moviegoing into a habit takes all of us, and this Council gives us a way to do that together.”

The Filmmaker Leadership Council “brings together some of the world’s most influential movie creators to work alongside Cinema United to provide vital feedback and recommendations on the most pressing issues facing theatrical exhibition today—including consolidation, sustainable windows, the promotion and marketing of the cinematic experience, and highlighting innovation and technology.”

Members of the Council meet quarterly to discuss key priorities and upcoming initiatives. Serving as Executive Director of the Filmmaker Leadership Council is Greg Foster, industry veteran and senior consultant for Cinema United.