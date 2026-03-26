SAG-AFTRA ‘Strongly Supports’ Trump’s AI Policy Framework, Says Members ‘Deserve Protection’

SAG-AFTRA applauded the Trump administration’s new artificial intelligence policy framework, declaring Thursday that it “strongly supports” the initiative as they believe members “deserve protection.”

“SAG-AFTRA welcomes the administration’s National Policy Framework for Artificial Intelligence and its recognition that America’s leadership in AI must go hand in hand with strong protections for human creativity,” the union said in a statement Thursday. “Our members’ performances, voices and likenesses are not raw material to be used without consent; they are the product of human talent and labor, and they deserve protection.”

It continued: “We agree that disputes over the unauthorized training of AI models on copyrighted works should be adjudicated by the courts without the need for new legislation.”

As SAG-AFTRA went on, it noted that the union appreciated the framework’s recognition that “workers must share in the benefits of AI,” adding, “we also believe that free-market licensing must continue to thrive, combined with SAG-AFTRA’s ability to collectively bargain for appropriate licensing terms and fair revenue shares.”

Per the union, these specific principles will only better serve the creative community, as it ensures responsible AI development.

“Finally, we strongly support the framework’s call for Congress to pass federal legislation against digital replica abuse while maintaining strong First Amendment safeguards,” the statement concluded. “Individuals need control in a world awash with digital clones, but that control cannot harm the freedom of expression our industry relies upon to entertain and inform the world. Congress should move swiftly to enact the bipartisan NO FAKES Act.”

SAG-AFTRA’s comments follow a similar endorsement from the Motion Picture Association, which saw MPA Chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin declaring that he and the MPA welcomed the administration’s recommendations on how to deal with AI.

“The MPA welcomes the Trump administration’s National Policy Framework for Artificial Intelligence, which encourages our nation’s ongoing leadership in both creativity and innovation,”Rivkin said in a statement to TheWrap last week. “Strong copyright protections and innovation are mutually reinforcing and must continue to be in the age of AI.”

More to come…