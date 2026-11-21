SAG-AFTRA announced Friday the formation of the President’s Healthcare Task Force in an effort to better lobby on behalf of its members for universal healthcare as prices spike nationwide.

The task force will advocate to advance universal access to affordable, comprehensive and reliable health care, according to the union’s release.

“This is a critical moment, where both our members and the public at large can no longer wait for relief from a broken healthcare system,” SAG-AFTRA President Sean Astin said. “Our SAG-AFTRA Health Plan is healthy and strong, but a substantial majority of our members do not qualify. For our members who don’t qualify, there is very little that can be done to provide coverage.”

“SAG-AFTRA has supported efforts to expand healthcare for all through the AFL-CIO. This Taskforce seeks a new level of participation in the national movement to expand care for everyone,” he added. “We will actively engage with policymakers, gather allies and provide a structured way for our members to participate formally in the process. The President’s Healthcare Taskforce will be an instrument of support in the movement for universal healthcare.”

Many SAG-AFTRA members have not been able to meet minimums this year to be eligible for healthcare through the union. The board will work together to ensure that the acting community is advocated for, the announcement read.

Earlier this fall, Astin responded to growing frustration from union members that found it difficult to pay membership dues and qualify for the guild’s health plan.

Astin’s speech came as the industry-wide rollback in film and television production has made it more and more difficult for thousands of SAG-AFTRA members to qualify for the union’s health plan.

The task force will draw on staff support to create a working structure; engage with other unions, lawmakers and researchers focused on healthcare reform; collaborate with coalitions and initiatives pursuing the same goals; and develop recommendations for approval by the National Board on how to advance the mission.

Additionally, after reaching a tentative deal with Netflix Tuesday, SAG overwhelmingly approved Netflix’s contract on Friday. The deal points included an estimated $33 million in increased residuals as well as more favorable terms for performers working and negotiating with the streamer.

The union also shifted Netflix’s dubbing strucutre from a Netflix-specific Dubbing Agreement to Netflix being bound by the SAG-AFTRA Negotiated Dubbing Employers Agreement, which will retain coverage of Spanish-language dubbing performed in the United States.