’19 Kids and Counting’ Star Joseph Duggar Arrested, Accused of Molesting 9-Year-Old Girl

Joseph Duggar, a former reality star from the series “19 Kids and Counting,” was charged in Florida following allegations he molested a nine-year-old girl.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office shared Wednesday that Duggar, who appeared on the TLC series and its follow-up show, “Counting On,” was arrested on charges of lewd and lascivious behavior involving unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

“On March 18, 2026, Bay County investigators were contacted by a detective with the Tontitown Police Department regarding a report of past sexual abuse,” the police report states. “The 14-year-old victim participated in a forensic interview, where she disclosed several incidents involving Duggar that occurred during a family vacation in Panama City Beach when she was 9-years-old.”

According to the authorities’ report, investigators found that the victim’s father had confronted the former reality star a day before the March 18 contact, with Duggar admitting his actions both to the father and to detectives. Duggar is presently 31 years old.

“According to the investigation, the incidents took place in 2020 while the family was staying at a residence on Danny Drive,” the report continues. “The victim reported Duggar repeatedly asked her to sit on his lap. As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket. During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs.”

“19 Kids and Counting” followed the life of the Duggar family, a clan of independent Baptists led by Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, who had 17 kids when the show began and had two more during its run. The show was originally called “17 Kids and Counting,” and later rebranded.

The show was canceled soon after a 2006 police report against Joseph’s eldest brother, Josh Duggar, was discovered, accusing Josh of the sexual molestation of five girls (including four of his sisters). Later, in 2021, Josh was arrested and convicted for possession of child pornography. A spin-off show, “Counting On,” aired after the 2015 cancellation of “19 Kids and Counting,” but was canceled after Josh’s 2021 arrest.

Joseph was arrested out of state on Wednesday and was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior – molestation of a victim less than 12-years-old, as well as lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older. He is currently awaiting extradition to Bay Count, Fla.