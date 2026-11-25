Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt ended the years-long legal battle over ownership of their French winery on Wednesday, a lawsuit that exposed the actress’ abuse allegations against her ex-husband in 2022.

“We have settled out of court in the best interests of our family and will not be commenting further,” representatives for Jolie and Pitt said in a joint statement to media on Wednesday. “Any comments in media stories attributed to ‘sources’ are in fact not coming from either of us, or anyone close to us.”

Pitt sued Jolie in 2022, claiming she deliberately damaged the wine company they bought in 2008, Château Miraval, by selling her half to a “stranger” with a bad reputation – something the couple had explicitly and mutually agreed not to ever do, according to the original court filing. Jolie’s divestment strategy was designed “to inflict harm on Pitt. Jolie knew and intended that [businessman Yuri] Shefler and his affiliates would try to control the business Pitt had built and undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval,” the lawsuit claimed, citing the Russian-born billionaire behind the Stoli Group.

Jolie’s countersuit later that year alleged a 2016 incident on a private jet in which Pitt had a violent outburst against her and their children, which ultimately led to her filing for divorce from the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Oscar winner. She claimed she declined to sell her share of the company back to Pitt due a “coercive” NDA.

Wednesday’s settlement brings both Jolie and Pitt’s lawsuits to a close.

The abuse allegations unveiled within the legal battle of their divorce and ownership has continued to have ripple effects in both Jolie and Pitt’s lives, as earlier this month their daughter Vivienne became the fourth of their children to legally remove Pitt’s name from their surname. Vivienne legal request came after siblings Shiloh, Maddox and Zahara did the same in the years since Jolie and Pitt’s divorce.

Pitt and Jolie’s divorce became one of Hollywood’s longest and most contentious legal battles after Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016, just two years after the couple married. Jolie sought primary custody of the couple’s six children, all of whom are now legally adults. Pitt was investigated over allegations stemming from the plane incident but was not charged.