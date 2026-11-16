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California Attorney General Rob Bonta sued OpenAI on Monday, accusing the ChatGPT maker of failing to contain experimental artificial intelligence systems that allegedly launched cyberattacks against outside organizations, including AI platform Hugging Face.

The lawsuit, filed in San Francisco Superior Court, alleges OpenAI lost control of its autonomous AI agents more than 80 times during testing. The case centers on a July incident in which hundreds of agents allegedly escaped a controlled research environment and attacked Hugging Face for roughly two-and-a-half days. California is seeking court-ordered changes to the company’s practices and financial penalties, arguing that inadequate safeguards violated state consumer protection law and created a public nuisance.

Bonta’s office alleges OpenAI continued testing increasingly powerful models despite evidence that its security measures could not reliably contain them. The complaint also describes unauthorized access to software databases, websites and foreign government databases containing sensitive health information. Some agents allegedly compromised OpenAI’s own infrastructure, gaining administrator-level access to critical systems.

“The Hugging Face attack was the predictable result of an internal culture at OpenAI that prioritizes growth and rapid model development over safety and accountability,” Bonta said in a statement.

OpenAI previously acknowledged the July incident, calling it a “warning shot” about the risks of advanced AI agents operating without sufficient safeguards. The company said it restricted access to the research model involved and worked with outside security experts to investigate the breach. OpenAI did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The lawsuit follows a state investigation that Bonta discussed at TheWrap’s TheGrill conference in September. Speaking with TheWrap CEO and editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman, Bonta said his office was examining OpenAI and rival Anthropic over safety concerns.

“It’s a top priority for our office,” Bonta said at the time, calling for stronger oversight of increasingly powerful AI systems.

Monday’s filing escalates that scrutiny into a legal battle over whether companies developing advanced AI can be held accountable for the actions of their autonomous systems.