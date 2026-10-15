CBS News Sued for $20 Million Over Report Linking Teen to Reflecting Pool Vandalism

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

A 15-year-old Maryland teenager is suing CBS News for more than $20 million, alleging the network falsely portrayed him as a suspect in the vandalism of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in a report it later retracted.

The complaint, filed Wednesday in federal court in Washington, D.C., accuses CBS Broadcasting and CBS Interactive of defamation and invasion of privacy through false-light publicity after footage of the teenager being handcuffed aired alongside a report about vandalism arrests. Although CBS later retracted the report, the teenager alleges the correction failed to undo the damage to his reputation.

The dispute stems from a June 21 “CBS Evening News” broadcast in which anchor Jericka Duncan reported that five people had been arrested in connection with damage to the Reflecting Pool. As Duncan discussed the arrests, footage showed the teenager being detained by law enforcement officers.