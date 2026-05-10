Dua Lipa Sues Samsung for Unauthorized Use of Her Face on TV Packaging, Seeks $15 Million in Federal Court

Dua Lipa has filed a $15 million federal lawsuit against Samsung, accusing the electronics manufacturer of using a photo of her face on television packaging without her permission.

Filed Thursday in a Los Angeles district court, the lawsuit alleges copyright infringement, trademark infringement and violations of Lipa’s right of publicity stemming from Samsung’s use of a backstage photograph of the singer on TVs sold throughout the U.S.

Lipa says when she became aware of the situation, she asked Samsung to stop using the image, but the company refused. The complaint seeks at least $15 million in damages, punitive damages, attorneys’ fees and a court order blocking further use of the image.

The suit alleges the copyrighted image, titled “Dua Lipa – Backstage at Austin City Limits, 2024” falsely implied that Lipa endorsed the products. The filing includes photographs of Samsung television boxes displaying the image, along with screenshots of social media posts from consumers who allegedly associated the products with the singer.

One cited post stated: “I wasn’t even planning on buying a tv but I saw the box so I decided to get it.” Another commenter allegedly wrote they would “get that tv just because Dua is on it.”

Lipa’s attorneys argue the unauthorized use exploited the Grammy-winning singer’s “carefully curated and extremely valuable brand identity” to sell televisions. The lawsuit says Lipa is highly selective about commercial endorsements and “would not have agreed to license her name, image or likeness” in connection with the Samsung products.

It also said Samsung continued using the image even after receiving cease-and-desist demands from Lipa beginning in June 2025. The suit characterizes Samsung’s response as “dismissive and callous” and claims the products remain on the market to this day.

The case highlights the growing legal and financial value attached to celebrity likeness rights, particularly in consumer marketing campaigns. Lipa’s attorneys detail a series of endorsement partnerships with brands including Puma, Versace, Yves Saint Laurent, Apple and Tiffany & Co. to underscore the commercial value of her image and endorsement rights.

Representatives for Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.