Elizabeth Holmes to Be Released From Prison and Sent to Halfway House Next Year

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Elizabeth Holmes will be released from prison in August 2027 and transferred to a halfway house to serve the rest of her sentence, the disgraced medtech CEO’s victims were informed on Wednesday.

The notice said that the transfer will be Aug. 23, 2027 and Holmes will next reside in the BOP – Austin Transitional Center in Del Valle, Texas. She is currently being held in the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas.

A search of the federal prison inmate database conducted by TheWrap shows that Holmes is still on the hook for a Feb. 22, 2030, release date. She was convicted and sentenced in 2023 for three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

A screenshot of the notice to victims was first shared Wednesday by ABC News’ Rebecca Jarvis, who also served as executive producer on Hulu’s “The Dropout” limited series starring Amanda Seyfried about Holmes’ alleged crimes and created and hosted the definitive podcast of the same name.

BREAKING NEWS: #ElizabethHolmes is leaving prison and transitioning to a halfway house in Del Valle, TX (near Austin) next August according to a notice sent to victims of her crime. pic.twitter.com/NePJASvckh — Rebecca Jarvis (@RebeccaJarvis) September 23, 2026

The news came as Holmes is back in the headlines as the lead subject of Nathan Fielder’s surprise feature documentary, “You Can See Everything,” due in October.

The Lance Oppenheim co-directed doc The was born when Holmes, the convicted fraudster and Theranos founder, invited Fielder to live with her, her partner and her two children in the month right before she went to prison to serve out her 11-year sentence, and document the whole experience.

Fielder, whose specialty is uncomfortable comedy, is right at home with the evasive figure who seems incapable of being genuine. Or is that, in fact, her being genuine?

Watch the trailer, which also debuted Wednesday from A24, below:

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The film debuted to rave reviews at the Telluride Film Festival earlier this month, and plenty of those reviews are teased in the trailer with some mighty high praise coming from the pull quotes. Indeed, most critics who saw the film warned that it’s best to experience it as coldly as possible, and thankfully this trailer doesn’t so much reveal as it teases what to expect.

Holmes entered prison in May 2023 and is serving out an over 11-year sentence stemming from her work at her health technology company Theranos. Holmes was accused of defrauding patients with faulty promises — namely that a single small blood sample could be used for a litany of tests with a proprietary machine.

A24 will release “You Can See Everything” only in theaters on Oct. 16.