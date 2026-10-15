Former Hollywood Executive Added to FBI’s Most Wanted Fraudsters List

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A former Hollywood CEO has found herself in her own stranger-than-fiction story.

Mary Carole McDonnell, the former CEO of Burbank’s defunct production company Bellum Entertainment, has joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted Fraudsters list. The FBI is offering $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of McDonnell, with the 75-year-old now believed to be living in Dubai.

If you haven’t heard of Bellum Entertainment Group (formerly LongNeedle Entertainment), it was a Burbank-based TV company founded in 2004 that shuttered in 2017 after the United States Department of Labor began investigating over misclassified workers and missed payrolls.