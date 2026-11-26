French actor Gérard Depardieu will proceed to a rape trial against actress Charlotte Arnould, a Paris appeals court ruled on Thursday. The court rejected Depardieu’s bid to avoid having his case, revolving around an alleged 2018 rape, thrown out.
The case dates back to two separate incidents from August 2018, wherein Arnould, then in her early 20s, alleges Depardieu, then in his late 60s, sexually assaulted her in her home. The Paris appeals court ruled that Depardieu would be tried for the first alleged incident, which occurred on Aug. 7, 2018, while dismissing a second alleged incident, which occurred Aug. 13, 2018.
This news comes hot on the heels of Depardieu withdrawing his appeal for a separate sexual assault trial for which he was convicted in May 2025. Depardieu was found guilty of sexually assaulting two women on the set of his 2021 film, “Les Volets Verts.” He was given an 18-month suspended prison sentence and a fine of roughly $32,350 (including one victim’s medical fees), with his name additionally added to France’s sex offender registry.
Depardieu withdrew that appeal on Nov. 16, stating that he used “vulgar, sexually suggestive humour” on set and realizes now that “there is a line between cheekiness and offence,” in a statement provided to Reuters. The French actor apologized by giving “his deepest and most sincere apologies to all those who may have suffered as a result,” sharing that he decided to withdraw his appeal because he’d “come to realize that I belonged to a world that no longer exists.”
If convicted in his trial against Arnould, Depardieu could face 15 to 20 years in jail. Depardieu could still appeal to the Cour de Cassation, France’s highest court, his lawyer noted, per NBC News and Reuters.