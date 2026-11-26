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French actor Gérard Depardieu will proceed to a rape trial against actress Charlotte Arnould, a Paris appeals court ruled on Thursday. The court rejected Depardieu’s bid to avoid having his case, revolving around an alleged 2018 rape, thrown out.

The case dates back to two separate incidents from August 2018, wherein Arnould, then in her early 20s, alleges Depardieu, then in his late 60s, sexually assaulted her in her home. The Paris appeals court ruled that Depardieu would be tried for the first alleged incident, which occurred on Aug. 7, 2018, while dismissing a second alleged incident, which occurred Aug. 13, 2018.