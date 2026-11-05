Russell Brand Found Guilty of Rape, Sexual Assault With ‘A Significant Custodial Term’

Russell Brand has been found guilty on one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault by a U.K. jury after his trial began in October.

“Given the verdict on count six at least, obviously a custodial sentence of some length will result,” Justice Bennathan ruled on Thursday. “The consequence of that is inevitably a significant custodial term … My current view is that I therefore have to remand you into custody.”

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Monday at London’s Southwark Crown Court. The comedian had previously pleaded not guilty to all seven of his charges; he was found not guilty on two other counts of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Brand was initially charged with five counts of rape and sexual assault against four women in April 2025: two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault. He was then charged with an additional count each of rape and sexual assault in December 2025.

The investigation into the star began in September 2023 when his alleged victims publicly spoke out in an exposé about incidents that supposedly took place between 2006 and 2013 (the two newer charges are for incidents that allegedly took place in 2009). He has long maintained his innocence.

“I’ve always told you guys that when I was young and single before I had my wife and family — who are just out of shot over there, my beautiful children — I was a fool, man. I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord,” Brand said in a video message at the time. “I was a drug addict, a sex addict and an imbecile — but what I never was a rapist. I’ve never engaged in non-consensual activity. I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes.”

Brand’s wife Laura Gallacher was present on Thursday.