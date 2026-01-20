Russell Brand Granted Bail Following Additional Rape and Sexual Assault Charges

Russell Brand was granted bail on Tuesday after virtually appearing in U.K. court for the two additional charges of rape and sexual assault he is facing. He was previously charged with five counts of similar allegations, all of which he has denied.

The comedian’s next court date has been set for Feb. 17 ahead of his June trial and May pre-trial review. He attended the Westminster Magistrates’ Court hearing on Tuesday via video feed from the United States, per Sky News.

In late December, the Metropolitan Police charged Brand for an alleged 2009 rape and an alleged 2009 sexual assault, both reportedly taking place in London. He had already denied the two counts of sexual assault and one count each of rape, oral rape and indecent assault brought against him by four separate women.

“I’ve always told you guys that when I was young and single before I had my wife and family — who are just out of shot over there, my beautiful children — I was a fool, man. I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord,” Brand said in a 2023 video message. “I was a drug addict, a sex addict and an imbecile — but what I never was a rapist. I’ve never engaged in non-consensual activity. I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes.”

The investigation into Brand began in September 2023 when his alleged victims publicly spoke out in an exposé about incidents that supposedly took place between 2006 and 2013. He was ultimately charged in April 2025 and has maintained his innocence.