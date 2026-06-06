James Handy Murder Suspect to Undergo Competency Evaluation Before Trial

Michael Ray Gledhill, the son of actor James Handy’s girlfriend and the suspect in his fatal stabbing, is set to undergo a competency evaluation, a Los Angeles County judge ruled Friday.

Specifically, according to AP News, Superior Court Judge John H. Reid ruled that 44-year-old Gledhill be moved to mental health court, where he’ll undergo psychological evaluations. It’s said another judge will then decide if Gledhill is competent for trial. Gledhill’s attorney did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The court’s decision came after District Attorney Nathan Hochman filed a felony complaint against Gledhill, who allegedly confessed to killing the 81-year-old veteran character actor earlier in the week.

“This is not how anyone’s life should end, stabbed in the chest and left dying in the front yard of a home,” Hochman said after filing the complaint on Friday. “The victim, James Handy, deserved to live out his later years enjoying what he had worked so hard for and enjoying it with those he loved and cared about. Like all murder victims, his life mattered and the person who inexplicably and violently took it must be held accountable for his actions.”

Per the District Attorney’s Office, Gledhill was charged “with one count of murder with a special allegation that he personally used a deadly weapon, a knife.” Hochman’s office also noted that the suspect faces 26 years to life in prison if convicted as charged.

Gledhill was arrested after he “flagged down nearby responding officers, telling them he was the one they were looking for,” the Los Angeles Police Department shared on Thursday.

“On Wednesday, June 3, 2026, around 9:30 a.m., West Valley area patrol officers responded to a radio call of unknown trouble in the 19200 block of Erwin Street,” the LAPD’s full statement noted. “The 911 caller stated, ‘I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.’ Upon their arrival, officers discovered 81-year-old James Handy in the front yard of the residence, unconscious and suffering from a stab wound to his chest. The victim was transported to local hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, where he was pronounced deceased.”

The LAPD then shared that the suspect “resides at the location with his mother, who is the victim’s girlfriend.” Prosecutors have recommended that bail be set at $2.02 million.

Wendy Gledhill, the suspect’s mother and Handy’s girlfriend, broke her silence on the incident Friday, telling the California Post, “I’m just trying to make it through one day at a time, a minute at a time … I loved James and my son. I still can’t believe it….I can’t believe my son did it.”

Handy had a number of acting credits under his belt, with his first credit being a two-episode turn as Red on the soap opera “Ryan’s Hope.” He appeared in a slew of other notable films and TV series, including “The Verdict,” “Unbreakable,” “Logan,” “Quantum Leap,” “The X-Files” and “Criminal Minds.”

In “Top Gun: Maverick,” Handy appeared as Jimmy, the bartender at the establishment owned by Tom Cruise’s character’s former (and renewed) flame, Penny Benjamin (Jennifer Connelly). In 1995’s “Jumanji,” he portrayed an exterminator.

Handy also played Matt Fielding, Sr. on six episodes of “Melrose Place” from 1992 to 1995, as well as Captain Jim Haverill on seven episodes of “NYPD Blue” from 1993 to 1995. In the early 2000s, he appeared as Representative Joe Bruno in two episodes of “The West Wing,” and later portrayed Arthur Devlin on eight episodes of “Alias” from 2002 to 2006.