Ketamine Dealer in Matthew Perry Case Gets 15-Year Sentence

Jasveen Sangha, also known as The Ketamine Queen, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for providing Matthew Perry the drugs that led to his death.

According to authorities, Sangha sold 51 vials of ketamine to Perry for around $11,000. The drugs that killed the “Friends” star were among that batch of 50 that contributed to his death in October 2023. Sangha pleaded guilty in September 2025 to one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, three counts of distribution of ketamine, and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury. She was charged on Wednesday by United States District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett.

“For years … Sangha operated a high-volume drug trafficking business out of her North Hollywood residence,” prosecutors said in a sentencing memorandum. “To cultivate her business, [Sangha] marketed herself as an exclusive dealer who catered to high-profile Hollywood clientele … While [Sangha] worked to expand and profit from her drug trafficking, she knew – and disregarded – the grave harm her conduct was causing.”

Five defendants, including Sangha, two doctors and the actor’s live-in assistant, were charged in August 2024 in connection with Perry’s death. The arrests came about after an investigation into the source of the ketamine that contributed to Perry’s passing.

While three of the five defendants, including Kenneth Iwamasa, Erik Fleming and Dr. Mark Chavez, pleaded guilty not long after their arrests, Sangha did not enter her guilty plea until she struck a deal in September 2025. Salvador Plasencia, a.k.a. Dr. P, also pleaded guilty back in July to four counts of distribution of ketamine.

On Tuesday, Perry’s stepmother Debbie urged the court to give Sangha the maximum sentence. She cited the “irreversible” pain she and others suffered at the Ketamine Queen’s hands.

“The pain you’ve caused to hundreds, maybe thousands, is irreversible. There is no joy to be found, no light in the window,” Debbie wrote, according to multiple media outlets. “They won’t be back. That thought comes through our day every day.”