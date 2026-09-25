Jodie Turner-Smith Named in Lawsuit Over Brother’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct and Drug Dealing

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Jodie Turner-Smith has been named as a defendant in a lawsuit filed by three women who accuse her brother, Richard Mark Anthony Smith, of sexual misconduct, drug dealing and other alleged wrongdoing.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by TheWrap, names Smith and Turner-Smith as defendants and brings 12 causes of action, including sexual battery, false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress, fraud, negligence, child endangerment and aiding and abetting.



The three plaintiffs are proceeding under the pseudonyms Jane Doe 1, Jane Doe 2 and Jane Doe 3, citing fears of retaliation, harassment and further unwanted contact.



The allegations against Turner-Smith differ from those made against her brother. The plaintiffs allege that Turner-Smith provided or made available housing, transportation, financial assistance or other resources to Smith despite allegedly knowing about his conduct. The complaint specifically states that the plaintiffs “do not allege that Turner-Smith is liable merely because she is Smith’s sister” and instead base their claims on alleged “specific acts, omissions, knowledge, assistance, resources, and property-related conduct.”



“This is a fictional lawsuit filed by someone who has been harassing Jodie while hiding behind the name Jane Doe. The claims are not true. This is an abuse of the legal system, allowing someone to make up facts and file meritless legal document,” a rep for the actress told People.

In the complaint against Turner-Smith, Doe 2 alleges that a residence where Smith engaged in drug activity, sexual parties and other alleged misconduct was made available to him through resources associated with Turner-Smith. After the residence was subject to an eviction process following complaints from neighbors, the plaintiffs allege Smith obtained additional housing and resources and continued his alleged conduct. Doe 2 also alleges that Smith told her that Turner-Smith knew about his drug operation, used cocaine with him, helped pay for narcotics, paid his bills and provided or gifted him an Audi that he used to transport packages allegedly containing narcotics.

The plaintiffs also allege that Smith invoked Turner-Smith’s name to make women feel safe and lower their defenses. According to the complaint, Smith said, “I’m more talented than my sister,” “I used to take care of her, now she takes care of me,” and “She pays my bills.”

Turner-Smith is specifically named in the lawsuit’s negligence, negligence per se, child endangerment and aiding-and-abetting claims. The plaintiffs also allege that Turner-Smith had “actual knowledge, or that discovery will establish actual knowledge,” of Smith’s alleged conduct before and during periods in which she provided or continued providing him with housing, transportation, financial or other assistance.

Representatives for Turner-Smith did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.