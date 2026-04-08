Matthew Perry’s Stepmom Asks Court to Give ‘Heartless Woman’ Jasveen Sangha the Maximum Prison Sentence

Debbie Perry, stepmother of late “Friends” star Matthew Perry, urged the court to give Jasveen Sangha the maximum sentence, citing the “irreversible” pain she and others suffered at the hands of the alleged “Ketamine Queen.”

The actor’s stepmother, who is married to his father, John Bennett Perry, made the request in a victim impact statement submitted to the court on Tuesday, one day before Sangha was set to be sentenced after pleading guilty in the DOJ’s criminal case tied to Perry’s death.

“The pain you’ve caused to hundreds, maybe thousands, is irreversible. There is no joy to be found, no light in the window,” Debbie wrote, according to multiple media outlets. “They won’t be back. That thought comes through our day everyday.”

After noting there was “no escape” from their grief, Debbie appeared to speak directly to Sangha, writing, “You caused this … You who has talent for business, enough to make money, chose the one way that hurts people. How sad for you. How will you ever find joy – have you ever found joy? How sad for us all. We miss him.”

Before concluding her note, Debbie made her request to the court, stating, “Please give this heartless woman the maximum prison sentence so she won’t be able to hurt other families like ours.”

In October 2023, Perry died at the age of 54 in his Pacific Palisades home from the acute effects of ketamine. He had long been open about his addiction struggles, detailing them at length in his memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.”

Five defendants, including Sangha, two doctors and the actor’s live-in assistant, were charged in August 2024 in connection with Perry’s death. The arrests came about after an investigation into the source of the ketamine that contributed to Perry’s passing.

While three of the five defendants, including Kenneth Iwamasa, Erik Fleming and Dr. Mark Chavez, pleaded guilty not long after their arrests, Sangha did not enter her guilty plea until September 2025, when she struck a plea agreement with prosecutors. Salvador Plasencia, a.k.a. Dr. P, also pleaded guilty back in July to four counts of distribution of ketamine.