Michael Ovitz Must Complete Deposition in Julia Ormond Case After Epstein Questions Sparked Walkout

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CAA co-founder Michael Ovitz must complete his deposition in Julia Ormond’s sexual assault lawsuit, a judge ruled Thursday.

In Judge Adam Silvera’s ruling, which was obtained and viewed by TheWrap, Ovitz was ordered to complete the deposition – which he stormed out of in June – by Dec. 18.

“The Court finds that the deposition of non-party Ovitz was not completed but, rather was inappropriately terminated,” wrote Judge Silvera.

“We are pleased that the Court has held that Michael Ovitz ‘inappropriately terminated’ the deposition, required him to return and answer all of our questions, and ‘warned’ him to follow the Court’s rules,” Ormond’s attorneys Kevin Mintzer, Meredith Firetog and Effie Blassberger said in a statement. “The decision makes clear that Mr. Ovitz was not entitled to storm out of the deposition, and that he is not above the law. We look forward to resuming the deposition and trust that Mr. Ovitz will behave himself.”

Though, Ovitz did face a small legal win, as Judge Silvera also denied Ormond’s camp’s request for an arrest warrant and contempt finding. However, Silvera did refuse to block further questions regarding Jeffrey Epstein, which prompted Ovitz’s walkout this past spring.

As we reported in June, Ovitz abruptly ended his deposition with Ormond’s legal team on June 1 after being questioned about his relationship with disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“What does this got to do with Harvey Weinstein?” the CAA co-founder said when asked if he’d ever visited Epstein in St. Barts, according to a transcription of the deposition reviewed by TheWrap at the time.

“I’m not going to discuss anything about Jeffrey Epstein. You can ask all the questions you want, you’re going to get no answers,” he said, shortly before removing his microphone and leaving the deposition room. “You are out of line. Thank you. I’ll see you later.”

Ovitz had been ordered in March to testify in court as part of Ormond’s ongoing lawsuit against CAA for allegedly setting the stage for Weinstein to sexually assault her in December 1995.

The decision came down from the Supreme Court of New York after Ovitz skipped a deposition in June 2025 and failed to formally respond to the court.

Ormond launched the effort to force Ovitz to adhere to the subpoena back in July 2025, on the grounds he held relevant information about CAA’s relationship with Weinstein at the time of her alleged assault, including the mogul’s history of sexual misconduct with young actresses.

Ormond’s aforementioned lawyers argued at the time that Ovitz’s continued relationship with Epstein after he became a registered sex offender in 2008 reflected a pattern of judgement that may’ve guided his handling of Weinstein’s alleged misconduct while at CAA.