Nancy Guthrie Family Asks Tucson Community to Revisit Their Memories: ‘Someone Knows Something’

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings issued a renewed plea for information regarding the kidnapping of their mother Nancy, asking residents of Tucson, Arizona, to revisit their memories and observations from around the time she disappeared nearly seven weeks ago.

The fresh plea for the community’s help was released as part of a special report by KVOA – News 4 Tucson. The NBC affiliate’s special, “Bring Her Home – The Disappearance of Nancy Guthrie,” aired locally on Saturday night; Sunday editions of “TODAY” and “NBC Nightly News” planned to air portions of the special.

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring from neighbors, friends and the people of Tucson. We are all family now,” the statement began.

“We continue to believe it is Tucsonans, and the greater southern Arizona community, that hold the key to finding resolution in this case,” it continued. “Someone knows something. It’s possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant. We hope people search their memories, especially around the key timelines of January 31 and the early morning hours of February 1, as well as the late evening of January 11.”

The 84-year-old was last seen the night of Jan. 31, when a relative dropped her off at home. Her security camera, which had been disabled, later revealed images of a man in a ski mask, jacket, gloves and a backpack. Pima County investigators have said they believe she was taken against her will.

“We desperately ask this community for renewed attention to our mom’s case – please consult camera footage, journal notes, text messages, observations or conversations that in retrospect may hold significance. No detail is too small. It may be the key,” the family statement said.

“We miss our mom with every breath and we cannot be in peace until she is home. We cannot grieve; we can only ache and wonder. Our focus is solely on finding her and bringing her home. We want to celebrate her beautiful and courageous life. But we cannot do that until she is brought to a final place of rest. Thank you for continuing to pray without ceasing,” it concluded.

Savannah Guthrie also shared the statement to her Instagram with the caption, “Someone knows how to find our mom and bring her home. 1-800-CALL-FBI.”