Nancy Guthrie Case Update: ‘Crime Junkie’ Shares Details From First Ransom Note

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Full details of the first ransom note sent regarding Nancy Guthrie have finally been revealed.

“Crime Junkies,” the mega-popular true crime podcast, reported on Wednesday’s episode that they had obtained a copy of the first note six months after Guthrie – the mother of “Today” host Savannah Guthrie – went missing in Tuscon, Ariz. Breaking news reporter Briana Whitney and co-host Ashley Flowers read its contents on air.

“Hello, Savannah. We have your mother, Nancy. She is safe but scared,” the note reportedly read. “She will be held for ransom, and once payment is received, she will be released unharmed. We will be holding her for a maximum of seven days.”

It continued: “Once payment is received to the Bitcoin address below, she will be released within 12 hours of deposit to a safe drop off location back in Tucson. If the payment is not received by the last deadline on Monday the 9th at 5 p.m., she will be killed.”

Watch the full “Crime Junkie” episode below:

Play video

Guthrie was last seen on the evening of Jan. 31, when family dropped her off at her Tucson home following a dinner and a game night. However, by late-midday on Feb. 1, the elder Guthrie was reported missing after she didn’t show up at a friend’s place to watch a virtual church service. Pima County investigators later shared that they believed Guthrie was taken against her will.

Guthrie’s security camera, which had been disabled, later revealed images of a man in a ski mask, jacket, gloves and a backpack outside her property. FBI Phoenix later described the suspect “as a male, approximately 5’9” – 5’10” tall, with an average build.”

Whitney continued reading the letter, which mentioned a number of details from the crime scene. Unsurprisingly, it was also full of threats and allusions to the further danger Nancy was in and threats not to involve the police.

“Your mother is aware of this and her life is in your hands,” the note allegedly added. “It is in the best interest of everyone to have this completed as soon as possible. You will not be able to contact me from here on out. There will be no negotiation. Do not play games. Law enforcement will not be able to help you.”

“Six months after Nancy Guthrie vanished from her home in Tucson, Ariz., investigators are still searching for answers,” the “Crime Junkie” episode caption read. “But in recent months, this case has taken a series of unexpected turns.”

“As of this episode’s release, Nancy Guthrie remains missing, the investigation remains active, and law enforcement agencies continue to pursue forensic evidence and public tips. Until Nancy is found, her family is still searching for the answers they deserve.”