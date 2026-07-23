Bill O’Reilly Advises Trump to Take a Month Off: ‘Golf and Relax’

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“No Spin News” host Bill O’Reilly offered President Trump some advice this week, telling the commander-in-chief to “relax a little bit” and take a month off.

“I’ve known the president [for] 35 years and he’s 80 years old right now,” O’Reilly noted of his decades-spanning relationship with Trump. “I’ve noticed that he is hunching over a little bit, and that’s normal. You get older, every malady in the world is going to visit you.”

“I can’t even bore you with the stuff I’ve got to deal with, and I was actually feeling sorry for myself the other day. I never do that. But I mean, this and that, a blood test, that,” O’Reilly continued, adding, “So my advice to Donald Trump is to take the next month off, if you can.”

“Get into an environment where you like,” O’Reilly advised Trump. “Golf and relax a little bit.” You can check out O’Reilly’s full “No Spin News” monologue yourself in the video below.

O’Reilly’s vacation advice for Trump comes at a time when the president is dealing with a number of growing issues. Not only is renewed, full-on conflict with Iran seeming more and more like an inevitability at this point, but Trump is also facing questions yet again about growing gas prices. On top of all of that, the president has this fall’s pivotal midterm elections to think about.

O’Reilly acknowledged some of the issues on President Trump’s plate at the moment, but advised him to take some time to himself nonetheless.

“You’ve got to deal with Iran. I understand that. Everybody understands it,” O’Reilly said. “You can do that on the phone and you can do that with your people coming. But [you] need a breather.”

“I need a breather and I’m going to build it into August. But he needs a breather much more than I do,” the “No Spin News” host concluded, adding, “We wish the best for not only President Trump, but all the presidents, even [Joe] Biden, Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter. [I’ve] always respected the office. I did. Always.”