Sheriff Releases Nancy Guthrie Ransom Notes Claiming ‘She Perished’ in Hope of New Leads

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The Pima County Sheriff’s Department formally released on Friday the complete text from two ransom notes sent to media in February by someone claiming to have abducted Nancy Guthrie.

Asking the public to review the notes both for content and syntax, the department said in a statement on social media that “it is not too late to come forward” with any information that may help locate Guthrie.

The second note, as had been previously reported but is not official via the investigating officers, said that Guthrie “perished shortly after she was taken” and was “buried in nature now.” The effort continues to locate her presumed remains.

After six months of searching for Savannah Guthrie’s mother, the sheriff’s department also re-released the Nest videos showing a masked individual on the Guthrie property.

“We are asking for the public’s continued assistance and are confident that you can further the effort,” Friday’s memo said. “We know there are individuals familiar with this unidentified male who may have observed changes in his behavior around the timeframe of the videos.”

It finished: “In some cases, there are time when people whomay have knowledge initially do not come forward. This may be due to their close relationships with those who might be involved as well as a concern for their own safety, reputation, or standing in the community and amongst their friends. We recognize that relationships and loyalties change over time as do people and their perspectives. It is not too late to come forward. Regardless of how insignificant you think your information may be, or whether we are already aware of it, please contact us.”

Nancy Guthrie Investigation Update: Video & Ransom Note Details 1/3 pic.twitter.com/O0HDb8asMX — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) July 31, 2026

KOLD 13 News had previously shared some details from the notes that officials determined would not compromise the ongoing investigation. The network said authorities are now making the notes public in hopes that someone will recognize information in them and come forward with a tip.

The first note was delivered on Feb. 2, one day after Guthrie’s disappearance.

“We have your mother Nancy. She is safe but scared,” the first note read. “She will be held for ransom and once payment is received she will be released unharmed. We will be holding her for a maximum of 7 days. You will need to send bitcoin in the amount of $4 million USD before 5PM on Thursday the 5th. If payment is not received, the ransom will be increased to 6 million USD which will need to be paid by 5PM on Monday the 9th. Once payment is received to the bitcoin address below she will be released within 12 hours of deposit to a safe drop off location back in Tucson.”



It continued: “If payment is not received by the last deadline on Monday the 9th at 5PM, she will be killed. Your mother is aware of this and her life is in your hands. It is in the best interest of everyone to have this completed as soon as possible. You will not be able to contact me from here on out, there will be no negotiation. Do not play games, law enforcement will not be able to help you.”



The note also appeared to provide proof of its legitimacy with, “She had a white smart watch on the floor of the foot of her bed and the white flood light in backyard was destroyed.”

A second note was delivered to 13 News four days later and read as follows: “Guthrie Family. We did not fully grasp the seriousness of her physical condition. We never intended to hurt her, that was not our intention. She perished shortly after she was taken. We believe it was heart related. She is buried in nature now. Nothing you could have done could have changed the outcome. We want your family to know this and hope you all can find peace. We are truly sorry.”

13 News said it immediately turned both ransom notes over to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.