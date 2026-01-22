New York City has sued Jordan McGraw, son of longtime TV personality Dr. Phil, in an effort to stop the release of a reality TV show that’s centered on the New York Police Department, which it claims could threaten the lives of both officers and citizens.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday at New York’s Supreme Court, states McGraw Media and former NYC mayor Eric Adams entered a April 2025 contract that gave McGraw the greenlight to develop, produce and distribute potential TV project “Behind the Badge,” focused on the NYPD. In addition, the city gave McGraw Media behind-the-scenes access to the department’s operations.

The docuseries was intended to “highlight the extraordinary work of the NYPD,” and production was granted special, exclusive access to film operations, the 23-page document reads.

The suit claims that as part of the agreement, the parties understood that Adams and other city officials would review “rough cuts of the episodes and that certain material,” with the city’s discretion, would not be aired or publicized.

However, conflict arose in December 2025 when McGraw Media gave the city four episodes. The complaint claims the company refused to remove marked footage.

The suit states McGraw and his team “disavowed their obligations” by not including the city’s opinion on what should and shouldn’t be featured, which they claim risks “immediate and irreparable harm to the city, its employees and the public at large.”

The lawsuit also notes that faces of civilians, who in some cases could be witnesses and/or victims, are depicted in the project.

“None of these individuals consented to be filmed in any capacity in connection with the project, and appear without any blurring or redactions applied to their faces,” the suit reads. “Further, the episodes feature discussions of confidential and sensitive police operations.”

It continues: “Any of this footage airing threatens to interfere with law enforcement investigations, judicial proceedings, deprive numerous arrestees’ rights to a fair trial, and cause significant harm to the city and the department as it would undoubtedly tarnish their reputation and goodwill.”

The lawsuit accuses McGraw of breach of contract and trademark infringement: “The city respectfully requests that, consistent with the parties’ stated obligations under the contract and the governing law which prohibits the city from releasing non-usable content, the court enjoin McGraw Media from selling and/or disseminating and/or otherwise disposing of any portion of the project in its current form without further consultation with the city.”

“It made all of the edits that were timely requested and has expressed a willingness to consider edits that were not timely requested,” McGraw lawyer Chip Babcock told Courthouse News. “The company is disappointed that it was not contacted before this TRO was issued ex parte. And even if all of the allegations are true, it does not justify a prior restraint on publication of matters of public concern. The First Amendment prohibits prior restraints of this sort.”

Adams is notably no longer the mayor, with his successor Zohran Mamdani assuming office on Jan. 1. A hearing has been set for later this week.