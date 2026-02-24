Nick Reiner Death Penalty Is Still on the Table as DA Invites Defense Input

Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman said Monday the death penalty was still being considered in the murder investigation against Nick Reiner, noting the decision was an “ongoing process.”

Hochman issued the update after Nick Reiner pleaded not guilty earlier Monday to charges that he murdered his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.

“This case is a death penalty eligible case,” Hochman said during a press conference. “Along those lines, we take the process, in which we determine whether or not the death penalty should be sought, extremely seriously and it goes through a very rigorous process.”

He added: “We will be looking at all aggravating and mitigating circumstances. And we have invited defense counsel to present to us, both in writing and orally in a meeting, any arguments they would like to make in consideration for our going forward or not going forward with the death penalty. So, that is an ongoing process.”

Per Hochman, after receiving all this information, the case will undergo “a rigorous analysis.” He also shared that the “most experienced individuals in the D.A.’s office with death penalty experience” will assist him in evaluating the information.

The 32-year-old Reiner — who has battled mental health and addiction issues in the past — was charged with two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances back in December after the fatal stabbings of his famous father and mother.

Following his arrest, Reiner retained high-profile defense attorney Alan Jackson, who abruptly withdrew from the case on Jan. 7, turning it over to the Public Defenders’ Office. Jackson still remained vehement after his exit that his former client was not guilty of murdering his parents.

Los Angeles County District Attorney @NathanHochmanDA speaks after Nick Reiner pleads not guilty @FoxNewsEnt @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/u4UW4d4uu2 — Larry Fink (@larryfink) February 23, 2026

“In fact, we know, we’re not just convinced, we know that the legal process will reveal the true facts of the circumstances surrounding Nick’s case,” he said at the time. “What we’ve learned, and you can take this to the bank, is that, pursuant to the law in California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder.”

It’s currently unclear whether Reiner’s public defenders plan to pursue an insanity defense, but his mental health will likely play a role given his prior treatment for psychiatric disorders, including schizophrenia. Additionally, it was previously reported that Reiner’s medication regimen had been changed prior to Rob and Michele’s deaths.

A hearing has been set for April 29 to determine whether prosecutors have enough evidence to proceed to trial.