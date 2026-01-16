Nick Reiner Was in a Mental Health Conservatorship 4 Years Before Parents’ Murder

Nick Reiner was in a mental health conservatorship four years before being arrested for the murder of his Hollywood icon parents Rob and Michele Reiner.

According to a Thursday report from The New York Times, the “Being Charlie” screenwriter was previously diagnosed with schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder and found himself in a mental health conservatorship for one year 2020–2021.

The Times also confirmed previous reports that Nick had changed his medication and struggled with his mental health in the weeks leading up to Dec. 14, when Rob and Michele were found stabbed to death in their Brentwood home. One day later, Nick was arrested for their murder and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that their manner of death was homicide shortly after.

Nick, 32, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. His charges carry a possible sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole — however, the decision regarding the death penalty is still pending, per Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

At the time, high-profile attorney Alan Jackson maintained while representing Nick that there were “very, very complex and serious issues that are associated with this case,” indicating the defense may lean on the accused’s history of troubled mental health and addiction.

Nick was set to be arraigned on Jan. 7 after an initial delay, but it was further pushed to Feb. 23 after Judge Theresa McGonigle signed off on Jackson’s surprise decision to withdraw from the case.

Despite his exit, Jackson told reporters outside the courtroom last week that he felt confident that his now-former client was not guilty of murder.

“In fact, we know, we’re not just convinced, we know that the legal process will reveal the true facts of the circumstances surrounding Nick’s case,” he said at the time. “What we’ve learned, and you can take this to the bank, is that, pursuant to the law in California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder.”

Reiner’s family expressed support for Jackson’s decision, noting in a statement, “They have the utmost trust in the legal process and will not comment further on matters related to the legal proceedings.”

Reiner is currently being held without bail in Los Angeles.



