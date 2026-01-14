Attorney Alan Jackson Remains ‘Utterly Committed’ to Nick Reiner’s ‘Best Interests,’ Despite Withdrawing From Case

Attorney Alan Jackson reiterated his support for Nick Reiner, despite withdrawing from the widely-reported murder case just last week.

During a Tuesday appearance on “Let’s Talk Off Camera,” Jackson, a high-profile criminal defense attorney who has defended the likes of Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein, touched on his exit from the Reiner case, telling host Kelly Ripa that there wasn’t much he could divulge due to “ethical obligations.”

“Everybody’s got that same looming question,” Jackson said after Ripa asked for insight into his departure. “Because of legal standards and ethical obligations, there’s certain things I simply can’t divulge, Kelly. In terms of why there was a change in council, why we stepped away and [why] the public defender’s office stepped in.”

However, Jackson made it clear he was still very much in Rob Reiner’s son’s corner as the latter awaits trial.

“I will reiterate what I said in the press conference, which is my team, me personally and my team, remain completely and utterly committed to Nick’s best interests,” Jackson added. “We always will be committed to his best interest. I want nothing but the best for him and I want him to get the most robust defense that he possibly can get. And I know he will in the hands of the public defender’s office.”

Jackson’s comments come almost a week after he abruptly withdrew from Reiner’s double-murder case, in which the “Being Charlie” screenwriter has been accused of killing parents Rob and Michele Reiner in their Brentwood home on Dec. 14.

After turning the case over to the Public Defender’s Office, Jackson told reporters outside the courtroom that he felt confident that his now-former client was not guilty of murder.

“In fact, we know, we’re not just convinced, we know that the legal process will reveal the true facts of the circumstances surrounding Nick’s case,” he said at the time. “What we’ve learned, and you can take this to the bank, is that, pursuant to the law in California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder.”

Reiner’s family expressed support for Jackson’s decision, noting in a statement, “They have the utmost trust in the legal process and will not comment further on matters related to the legal proceedings.”

Rob and Michele Reiner were found stabbed to death in their Los Angeles-area home back in December. Days later, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that their manner of death was homicide.

The Reiners’ son Nick, 32, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the wake of their deaths. His charges carry a possible sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole — however, the decision regarding the death penalty is still pending, per Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

At the time, Jackson defended there were “very, very complex and serious issues that are associated with this case,” with multiple media outlets later reporting that Reiner had been diagnosed with schizophrenia. It’s been said that Reiner’s medication had changed before the death of his parents.

Reiner was set to be arraigned on Jan. 7 after an initial delay, but it was further pushed to Feb. 23 after Judge Theresa McGonigle signed off on Jackson’s withdrawal from the case.