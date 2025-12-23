Orange County Sets Mandatory Christmas Eve Evacuation Order for Flood Watch Near Airport Fire Burn Scar

Orange County has set a mandatory evacuation order for some areas around the Airport Fire burn scar due to a flood watch, starting the morning of Christmas Eve.

Effective Wednesday at 8 a.m. PT, impacted residents along Trabuco Creek, Hot Springs Canyon and Bell Canyon must evacuate in preparation for possible debris flows, the O.C. Sheriff’s Department announced on Tuesday.

“The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the burn scar area for Tuesday, Dec. 23 at 10 p.m. through Wednesday, Dec. 24 at 10 p.m. for the expected rain event,” local officials noted. “A Flash Flood Warning may be issued if conditions worsen.”

The mandatory evac has been issued for “Trabuco Creek including the RC Airport, fire station, campground/park and school, Bell Canyon including Starr Ranch and Hot Springs Canyon including Lazy-W Ranch.”

Road closures will also take place at Trabuco Canyon Road at Rose Canyon, Plano Trabuco near Robinson Ranch, Grey Rock at Bell Canyon and Hot Springs Canyon at Ortega Highway.

A reception center will be set up at the Foothill Ranch Library Program Annex, adjacent to the Foothill Ranch Library.

The 2024 Airport Fire was a 23,526-acre wildfire that occurred due to a Public Works employee’s accident while conducting fire prevention. It ran from Sept. 9-Oct. 6, 2024, and was not part of the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires.

Updates and an evacuation map can be located here.