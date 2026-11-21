A jury on Friday found a man guilty for starting the deadly January 2025 Palisades Fire that killed 12 people and destroyed 6,000 home and structures.

Jonathan Rinderknecht was convicted on two federal counts: destruction of property by means of fire, and arson affecting property used in interstate commerce.

Prosecutors used surveillance camera footage of Rinderknecht driving through the Pacific Palisades region prior to the fire to build their case. They also argued that DNA from a green BIC barbeque lighter matched his DNA.

Friday’s conviction comes after Rinderknecht’s first federal trial was declared a mistrial five months prior. Back in June, a jury informed U.S. District Judge Anne Hwang that it was deadlocked on all three felony counts against Rinderknecht with 10 jurors favoring acquittal, according to media reports.

His retrial began with jury selection on Nov. 2. A verdict was reached 18 days later.

The Los Angeles Fire Department issued their thanks jurors on Friday.

“We respect the jury’s work and the long, difficult process that brought us to today’s verdict,” LAFD wrote in a statement.

“Our first thought remains with the families of those we lost and for everyone in our community whose lives were changed by this fire,” the statement continued. “No verdict, however important, could ever undo that loss.”

“Because the criminal sentencing and related civil matters remain pending, we will not comment further at this time.”

Rinderknecht will be sentenced on March 17, 2027. The 30-year-old former Uber driver faces a minimum of 5 years and a maximum of 40 years in prison, according to prosecutors.