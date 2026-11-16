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The Pentagon is facing a federal lawsuit over an alleged secret blacklist of journalists, with a press freedom group and a news outlet seeking records that could reveal whether the military has been deliberately ignoring certain reporters.

Freedom of the Press Foundation and The Intercept sued the Department of Defense on Monday in Washington, D.C., accusing the agency of violating the Freedom of Information Act by failing to release records or issue timely determinations concerning a purported list of journalists designated as “people to disregard.” The lawsuit escalates a dispute over the military’s treatment of reporters amid broader restrictions on press access under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The controversy stems from a July exchange between Intercept reporter Nick Turse and U.S. Central Command, which oversees American military operations in the Middle East. According to the complaint, Turse was seeking answers about Iranian attacks on U.S. bases when CENTCOM public affairs executive assistant Richard Allee warned that continued inquiries could land him on an internal list.

When Turse asked whether such a list existed, Allee answered “Yes,” according to the filing, but declined to identify anyone on it. CENTCOM subsequently denied maintaining a blacklist, calling Turse’s account “a complete misrepresentation of exchanges that occurred” and accusing him of repeatedly harassing its staff.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment Monday.

The Intercept and Freedom of the Press Foundation separately requested records in August, including any lists of journalists flagged for exclusion, internal communications about their inclusion and guidance for handling their inquiries. The complaint alleges that the Pentagon failed to produce the requested documents or issue final determinations within the statutory deadline. CENTCOM acknowledged the foundation’s request but denied expedited processing.

“A journalist blacklist is fundamentally un-American,” Turse said in a statement Monday. “Central Command wants to keep the sordid details of its wars — from civilian casualties in Iran and Yemen to U.S. military casualties across the Middle East — under wraps. They need to come clean to the American people. We have to hold them accountable.”

The lawsuit seeks a court order compelling the Pentagon to release the requested documents and declare that the agency unlawfully withheld them.

The legal challenge comes amid scrutiny of the Pentagon’s media restrictions. Major news organizations surrendered their press credentials last year rather than agree to new reporting rules, while Hegseth last week took questions exclusively from conservative outlets during his first Pentagon press briefing in six months.