‘Pretty Little Liars’ Actor Keegan Allen Robbed at Gunpoint in West Hollywood

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

“Pretty Little Liars” alum Keegan Allen was robbed at gunpoint late Thursday night and detailed his experience in a bloody Instagram video.

The actor was leaving upscale grocery store Laurel Supply in West Hollywood, Calif. when he was robbed at gunpoint and hit in the head with a pistol. His video included security camera footage of the crime.

Allen was attacked while loading groceries into his vehicle around 9 p.m. Thursday night. He recounted that he was hit in the head by two masked robbers, they stole his Rolex watch and threatened him with a pistol and a knife.

“West Hollywood is not safe anymore,” he wrote in the Instagram caption of the video. “Robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint by two young men that threatened to KILL me over my watch and would have! God said no tonight. My life for a watch.”

“Let’s hope all these flock cameras that @karenbassla @gavinnewsom and everyone thinks will stop crime can find these very dangerous criminals. God bless,” he added.

West Hollywood has its own mayor and police department that does not operate under L.A. Mayor Bass’ jurisdiction, but the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is actively investigating this incident.

West Hollywood city officials issued a statement about the armed robbery.

“West Hollywood is a compassionate and engaged community, and news of this violent robbery is deeply upsetting and unsettling,” the statement read. “The city wants community members to know that community concerns are heard and taken seriously, and that public safety remains the city’s top priority. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is actively investigating this incident, and additional patrols will be conducted by sheriff’s deputies and the city’s security ambassadors.”

The video shows the “Walker” actor breathing hard and with a cut on his head where he was struck at least twice, blood running down one his face, neck and shirt. He was treated on the scene for his injuries but later checked himself into the hospital for fear of a concussion.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Allen was struck in the face with the handgun and that the two suspects took his watch and fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. They have yet to be detained.