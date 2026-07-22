Rebel Wilson Prevails in Defamation Battle With ‘The Deb’ Co-Star

Rebel Wilson was cleared of accusations that she defamed her “The Deb” co-star Charlotte MacInnes, a Sydney court ruled.

MacInnes, who starred opposite Wilson in the film the latter directed, previously sued the “Pitch Perfect” star, claiming she had harmed her reputation in Instagram posts from 2024 and 2025.

According to the BBC, Justice Elizabeth Raper dismissed the case, noting that the claim that MacInnes changed her story about the alleged incident wasn’t defamatory. In turn, MacInnes was ordered to Wilson’s fees.

“I’m grateful the court has taken the time to carefully consider the evidence and reach its decision,” Wilson said in a statement to media. “This has been a long process and throughout I have tried to stay grounded in my values and what I believed was right. I’m thankful that process has now reached its conclusion.”

She continued: “I have always believed in the importance of telling stories that reflect real experiences and give people the opportunity to see themselves represented. ‘The Deb’ is a story I’m incredibly passionate about because it celebrates individuality, resilience and the courage to be yourself. I hope audiences will experience the story for themselves and connect with the values at its heart.”

Wilson concluded by noting that she was focusing on “what matters most, my family and my work.”

More to come…