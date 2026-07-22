Rebel Wilson Prevails in Defamation Battle With ‘The Deb’ Co-Star

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Rebel Wilson was cleared of accusations that she defamed her “The Deb” co-star Charlotte MacInnes, a Sydney court has ruled.

MacInnes, who starred in the musical film directed by Wilson, previously sued the “Pitch Perfect” star, claiming she had harmed her reputation in Instagram posts from 2024 and 2025. Namely, MacInnes claimed that Wilson hurt her reputation by alleging that Amanda Ghost, a producer for “The Deb,” sexually harassed her – and then worked with her to cover up the alleged incident. MacInnes firmly denied making a sexual harassment complaint.

According to the BBC, Justice Elizabeth Raper dismissed the case, noting that the claim that MacInnes changed her story about the alleged incident wasn’t defamatory. In turn, MacInnes was ordered to pay Wilson’s fees.

“MacInnes changed her story about feeling uncomfortable about what happened in the bathroom,” the judge ruled, which is why she deemed that Wilson’s social posts weren’t defamatory “by reason of these findings.” She added: “MacInnes has failed to establish that the publications have caused or were likely to cause serious harm.”

A representative for MacInnes did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

In response to the ruling, Wilson posted a statement to Instagram, where she thanked the judge and the Australian legal system.

“I know sometimes what I do can be ‘silly’ but to me it’s super important and I take my job really seriously,” she wrote in the caption. “I love doing what I do and am so passionate about the things that I make and the brilliant people I work with. ‘THE DEB,’ an Aussie musical comedy was my dream job – my directorial DEB-UT – my directorial debut, a celebration of Australian stories, and something I poured years of passion into alongside an incredible cast and crew. Seeing that journey disrupted has been incredibly difficult, but I have always believed it was a story worth telling.”

“It has tested me, but it has also reinforced something I’ve always believed. I want to live my life standing up for what I believe is right, while continuing to create work that brings people joy,” Wilson continued. “I’m incredibly proud that I have continued making films, including my second film as director, ‘GIRL GROUP,’ that is also pure fun and joy. And in MAJOR news it will co-incidentally also premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. I am SO proud and SO excited for audiences to experience these stories.”