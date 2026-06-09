Sean Combs Accused of Sexually Assaulting Child Actor at Hollywood Networking Event in Civil Lawsuit

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been sued by an anonymous former child actor who alleges the music mogul sexually assaulted him at a Hollywood networking event in 2007 after offering to discuss potential acting opportunities.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, names Combs as defendant along with talent agencies Lang Talent and Amsel, Eisenstadt, Frazier & Hinojosa Talent Agency, Inc., and Lang Talent founder Deidre Lang.

The plaintiff, identified in court filings as the pseudonym John YH Roe, alleges he began working as a child actor in 2004 and was invited by his representatives to attend a networking event in the Hollywood Hills in May 2007. According to the complaint, Combs approached him during the gathering, told him he might be a good fit for an upcoming project and asked to speak privately about potential opportunities.

The suit alleges Combs led the minor into a back room, closed the door and offered him sips of an alcoholic beverage. After the plaintiff began feeling the effects of the drink, Combs allegedly touched him, pulled down his pants and underwear and performed oral sex on him. The plaintiff alleges he told Combs he was uncomfortable before the encounter escalated.

The complaint asserts several claims including childhood sexual assault, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, false imprisonment, negligent supervision of a minor and sexual harassment. It seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

In addition to accusing Combs of assault, the lawsuit alleges the talent representatives failed to adequately supervise and protect the plaintiff while he was a minor. The complaint claims the agencies sent him to the event without a chaperone, failed to provide safeguards and exposed him to situations in which he would be vulnerable.

The plaintiff further alleges the agencies and Combs conspired to create an event presented as a professional networking opportunity that enabled Combs to come into contact with minors. The defendants are also accused of knowing or having reason to know of Combs’ alleged history of sexual misconduct and failing to take steps to protect the plaintiff.

Combs spokesman Juda Engelmayer did not immediately return a request for comment, but denied the allegations in a statement to Forbes.

“The allegations from this so-called nameless child actor are false and ridiculous,” Engelmayer said. He described the plaintiff as “another hater in a long list of people trying to get in on the money gravy train encouraged by personal injury lawyers” and said Combs “has never sexually assaulted anyone — and that includes any child.”

Combs is currently serving a 50-month federal prison sentence after a jury convicted him last year on two counts of violating the Mann Act, which prohibits transportation for purposes of prostitution. Jurors acquitted him of more serious charges including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

His legal troubles began in late 2023 when former girlfriend Cassie Ventura sued him, alleging rape and years of physical abuse. Combs settled that lawsuit, and dozens of additional civil cases have since been filed against him, including several by plaintiffs who say they were minors at the time of the alleged incidents.

Combs has denied wrongdoing in the civil lawsuits and pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges.