Taylor Swift Calls Justin Baldoni a ‘Bitch’ in Unsealed Texts Amid Blake Lively Drama: ‘He’s Gotten Out His Tiny Violin’

Taylor Swift slammed “It Ends With Us” director Justin Baldoni as a “bitch” in text messages exchanged between the singer and the film’s star, Blake Lively.

According to court documents obtained and viewed by TheWrap, Swift discussed Baldoni with Lively in texts from December 2024, just before the New York Times’ explosive article dropped and detailed the “It Ends With Us” actress’ sexual harassment allegations against the director — as well as the alleged smear campaign that she believed was coordinated against her.

Per the filing, Swift wrote to Lively, “I think this bitch knows something is coming because he’s gotten out his tiny violin.” Alongside the message, the singer shared a link to a People story, titled “Justin Baldoni Reveals He Was Sexually Traumatized by an Ex-Girlfriend When He Was ‘Hoping to Save Myself for Marriage.’”

After Lively informed Swift that Baldoni was set to be honored at a women’s event, the “Fate of Ophelia” artist added, “This is so disgusting and I hate that he’s clever about this s–t.”

She later suggested that Baldoni needed “to be beaten by his OWN words.”

Swift appeared to ask Lively if “everything” was “still on track,” seemingly referring to the latter’s legal complaint against Baldoni, which she filed Dec. 20, 2024 before formally suing the actor-director on New Year’s Eve.

“His own words, that’s gonna be powerful,” Swift wrote to Lively. “It’s the only way to beat liars and hypocrites.”

Lively responded: “Can you imagine feeling as confident as these predators that you’re going to always get away with it? Him accepting an award as an ally for women.”

Swift compared the situation to “a horror film no one knows is taking place.”

This was not the first time that Swift and Lively discussed Baldoni, however. In messages from April 2023, Lively asked Swift to help her with “this doofus director,” referring to Baldoni.

As Lively went on, she asked Swift to tell Baldoni that she was excited for the on-screen adaptation of “It Ends With Us” and that she was “freaking out over the pages I sent you.”

“I’ll send you the scene. You don’t have to read, of course,” she continued. “He’s a clown and thinks he’s a writer now and got this rewrite and told me he appreciates my passion.”

Per the filing, Swift replied, “I’ll do anything for you!!”

Later on, Lively appeared to praise Swift for being “epically heroic,” adding, “I recapped every moment to Ryan [Reynolds]. I kept remembering stuff—You making s–t up about me and lenses. And referring to yourself as my doll. This clown falling for all of it.”

Baldoni notably countersued Lively and Reynolds in January 2025, in which he alleged extortion and defamation. He also called out Swift in his countersuit, claiming Lively involved the Grammy winner as a way to pressure him while they made “It Ends With Us.”

Swift stayed largely silent amid the drama. Yet, when Baldoni’s lawyer attempted subpoena Swift to give a deposition, the singer’s rep defended that she “was not involved” in the making of “It Ends With Us.”

“Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film,” a spokesperson for Swift said at the time, “she did not even see ‘It Ends With Us’ until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history.”

The spokesperson continued: “The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, ‘My Tears Ricochet.’ Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.”

