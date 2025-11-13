Justin Baldoni has asked a judge to toss out Blake Lively’s sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit because he believes the “litany of minor grievances” the actress alleges weren’t severe enough to have created an “objectively hostile” work environment.

Baldoni submitted his motion on Wednesday, in which his attorneys critiqued Lively’s allegations as falling short.

“The litany of minor grievances Lively cobbles together falls far short of the requisite level of being ‘severe or pervasive enough to create an objectively hostile or abusive work environment,” Baldoni’s legal team said to U.S. District Court Judge Lewis J. Liman in a 73-page document filed in New York’s Southern District Court and obtained by TheWrap.

The “It Ends With Us” co-stars’ legal battle started in December 2024 when Lively sued Baldoni for sexual harassment and allegedly creating a hostile work environment on the set of the film. She also accused Baldoni of crafting a smear campaign against her after she voiced her concerns, claiming that the backlash negatively impacted her career. Baldoni has denied all accusations.

“When viewed in context, no reasonable juror could find that the handful of comments and miscommunications Lively has mustered amounts to sexual harassment,” Baldoni’s attorneys argue. They added that “no reasonable juror could find that Lively suffered an adverse employment action in any traditional sense.”

Baldoni’s camp further stated that the actions taken following her suit were done to protect the actor/filmmaker against Lively’s claims.

“Baldoni sought the advice of a crisis-management public relations firm, as any responsible person in his position would do,” his team wrote. “He did so for the benefit of both his professional reputation and the newly released film. He relied on media professionals to boost his image and assure that any coverage would be balanced and accurate. None of that is against the law.”

Baldoni’s move comes ahead of their trial, which is set for March 2026.