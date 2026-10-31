Timbaland Accuses Former Managers of Fraud, Civil Theft in $15 Million Lawsuit

Producer and rapper Timbaland, also known as Timothy Mosley, sued his former manager and business manager for over $15 million Friday, accusing the pair of fraud, breach of fiduciary duty and civil theft.

In the filing, which was obtained and viewed by TheWrap, Timbaland claimed that Gary Marella, his former manager, “stole millions in unauthorized commissions, fees and reimbursements.” He also accused Marella of using his money to pay employees and falsifying “financial records and communications to conceal unauthorized payments” to mislead him.

Bruce Seckendorf, Timbaland’s former business manager, is also named in the suit and is accused of failing “to pay Mosley’s mortgage and allow[ing] his home to reach the brink of foreclosure.”

“[Seckendorf’s firm] failed to timely pay substantial federal taxes, causing millions in penalties and interest,” the document stated, “while continuing to pay themselves, the Marella Defendants, and other professionals millions in commissions, fees, and purported loan repayments.”

“Defendants used their entrusted authority to enrich themselves and others, conceal financial misconduct, and deplete Timbaland’s valuable assets,” the suit added. “Plaintiffs seek to recover their losses, compel an accounting, and stop the continuing unauthorized use of Timbaland’s name for Defendants’ benefit.”

According to the filing, the producer only discovered the alleged misconduct after he received a foreclosure notice on his home in 2025. Timbaland’s camp alleged that the rapper reached out to Seckendorf following the notice, but the latter was unable to “clearly explain why his office had failed to make the mortgage payments without informing Mosley.”

The filing stated that Timbaland then sought out independent legal counsel and new financial representatives, who allegedly uncovered “unauthorized payments, concealed credit-card arrangements, falsified communications, undisclosed liabilities, and purported loans Mosley had never knowingly agreed to.”

“The foreclosure was not caused simply because Plaintiffs had no money,” the complaint further claimed. “Seckendorf Defendants thus prioritized nearly $900,000 in payments to Defendants and attorneys they engaged in five months, while failing to pay for twelve months of mortgage arrears they caused and concealed from Mosley.”

It’s said Marella and Seckendorf were terminated from their positions in 2025.

In response to the suit, Marella told TheWrap, “I dispute these allegations. Unfortunately, Tim is attempting to shift responsibility for his own overspending and financial decisions onto someone else (again) as he did before we managed him.”

“When I began managing him in 2017, long after producing his biggest hits, he was already broke and in debt, had spent all of his money, and was living in a rental. His financial problems did not begin with me. I came in to help rebuild his business,” he continued. “Over approximately nine years, we generated roughly $75 million in business. Despite that, Tim continued spending beyond his means, ultimately having to sell his home last year due to his actions and move into a rental in Coral Gables. Those were the consequences of his own financial decisions, no one else. My role was artist management. His business manager handled his finances and paid our management commissions. The allegation that I paid myself without his knowledge is simply absurd. Managing his finances was not my role.”

A representative for Seckendorf did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.