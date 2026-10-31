2 Arrested in Murder of ‘SNL’ Writer Jimmy Fowlie’s Sister

Months after “Saturday Night Live” writer Jimmy Fowlie’s April plea for “those responsible to be held accountable” for his sister’s death, the Los Angeles Police Department has arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of Christina Downer.

One of the individuals arrested by the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division on Thursday was Delorean Bijon Brandon, Downer’s 41-year-old boyfriend. Brandon, who was arrested alongside 34-year-old Los Angeles resident Kaylee Nicole Markowski, previously told police that Downer had moved out when her disappearance was first reported.

“On December 18, 2025, Christina Downer was reported missing after her ex-husband requested a welfare check when he had not heard from her for an extended period of time,” a press release from the LAPD’s Media Relations Division reads. “Downer’s boyfriend, Delorean Brandon, claimed that she had moved out several months earlier, leaving behind all her belongings, including her vehicle and her dog.”

LAPD News: Two Suspects Arrested in Connection with Murder of Christina Downer pic.twitter.com/Ch3XfC5cye — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) October 30, 2026

The press release notes that the Robbery-Homicide Division took over the investigation after Downer’s cellphone washed up on Santa Monica Beach. Detectives suspect Brandon and Markowski of being “responsible for Downer’s murder, the disposal of her body, and the concealment of their involvement.” Bail was set at $2 million each.

Fowlie, who joined “SNL” during Season 48 and recently co-wrote Chandler Levack’s Netflix comedy “Roommates,” starring Sadie Sandler and Chloe East, posted on Instagram in late April to share the tragic update that his sister’s case had been reclassified from a missing persons case to a homicide investigation.

“Our prayers for her to be found safely have transformed into prayers for the truth to be revealed and for those responsible to be held accountable,” he wrote.

Fowlie first shared in December that Downer had gone missing, uploading a missing persons poster in the hope that people would come forward with any information. This poster was shared wide by celebrities, including “SNL” cast members Sarah Sherman and Bowen Yang, at the time.