‘SNL’ Writer Jimmy Fowlie Says His Sister Is Dead in Suspected Murder Months After Disappearance

“Saturday Night Live” writer Jimmy Fowlie shared on Instagram that his sister, Christina Lynn Downer, is “no longer alive.” Fowlie issued the update four months after he reported that she had gone missing.

“The LAPD has informed our family that Christina is no longer alive, and the case has officially transitioned from a missing person to a homicide investigation,” Fowlie said in a statement on Instagram on Wednesday. “Our prayers for her to be found safely have transformed into prayers for the truth to be revealed and for those responsible to be held accountable.”

Fowlie first shared in December that Downer had gone missing, uploading a missing persons poster in the hope that people would come forward with any information. This poster was shared wide by celebrities, including “SNL” cast members Sarah Sherman and Bowen Yang, at the time.

Yet, Fowlie said that he and his family now have been given “reason to believe that in the weeks before she went missing, her phone and social media were compromised” and that those responsible requested for money and created a false narrative that Downer was intentionally going “off the grid.”

“I am sharing this because I believe that whoever is responsible is hoping to erase her in every way possible,” Fowlie added. “I want to amplify her story in the only way I know how. And to express that she was a beautiful person who matters in this world, especially to me. I also believe there is a chance that someone who knows something might find the courage to step forward.” You can view the full statement below.

The “SNL” writer, who started during Season 48 and recently co-wrote Chandler Levack’s Netflix comedy “Roommates” starring Sadie Sandler and Chloe East, shared that he was stepping away from social media for the time being due to “intense overwhelming feelings.” He then requested that people contact the LAPD directly rather than coming to him with information.

“My sister can no longer advocate for herself, but I can and I hope you will too,” Fowlie concluded. “The best way you could support me in this moment is to share this post and to talk about her story.”