Timothy Busfield Bemoans Being ‘Canceled’ Amid Child Sex Abuse Allegations: ‘My Career Is Done’

Timothy Busfield is worried about his career ending amid his ongoing child sex abuse allegations.

According to February testimonies obtained Wednesday by USA Today, “The West Wing” alum explained that he had been “canceled” and would never find work again after being indicted for child sex abuse. He also worried for how his family – like wife and fellow actor Melissa Gilbert – would manage to get hired following the accusations.

“My career is done. I’m canceled. I’ll never- I don’t- I’ll never work again just based on people’s fear that I would do this again and even if it wasn’t true, I’m done,” Busfield said in the testimony. “I’ve lost TV shows, a movie they’ve digitally replaced me from. My agency fired me. I’m done. This is not about me or a pity thing.”

He added: “My children, grandchildren, everybody in my life is done because of these false allegations for money and for revenge.”

Busfield, pled not guilty to four felony counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor back in February, and has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the case. The third-degree felonies stem from allegations from October 2022 and September 2023, when Busfield was directing two child actors on the set of “The Cleaning Lady.”

The movie Busfield mentioned being edited out of is Amazon MGM’s “You Deserve Each Other.” Penn Badgley and Meghann Fahy are set to lead the film, based on Sarah Hogle’s bestselling 2020 novel of the same name. Busfield was set to play Fahy’s father in the rom-com. Filming is completed on the project, but Busfield will be edited out, according to an individual with knowledge of the decision.

In June, Busfield sought to have the grand jury indictment against him in a child sexual abuse trial dismissed. Currently, his trial is set for May 2027.

“I’m going to confront these lies,” the “Thirtysomething” star said in January when he turned himself in. “They’re horrible. They’re all lies. And I did not do anything to those little boys, and I’m going to fight it. I’m going to fight it with a great team, and I’m going to be exonerated.”