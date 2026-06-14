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Trump ‘Furious’ Over Belief That Situation Room Audio Was Leaked to NYT Journalists | Report

White House officials tell Axios they believe that Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan obtained the recordings for their book “Regime Change”

Maggie Haberman
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 09: White House correspondent for The New York Times Maggie Haberman looks on during a daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on September 9, 2025 in Washington, DC. Leavitt discussed a range of topics during the briefing including recent immigration enforcement actions by the Trump administration and the release of new documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation by a Congressional committee yesterday. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan may have obtained leaked audio from sensitive Situation Room meetings, including the moment of decision on whether to attack Iran, top White House officials tell Axios in a Sunday report.

Haberman and Swan directly quote Situation Room speakers in their forthcoming book “Regime Change,” which is about Trump’s second term and includes very recent events.

“Such a taped leak would be a shocking breach of one of the most secure settings on Earth,” write Jim BandeHei and Mike Allen in the double-bylined Axios piece. “Independent recording devices in the Situation Room are forbidden.”

Axios spoke to an unnamed Trump administration source, who told the outlet: “We’re afraid some of our most sensitive conversations were being recorded … And we have no idea which ones.”

When excerpts from “Regime Change” were released, administration officials noticed that “verbatim” dialogue from meetings regarding Iran and the Epstein files was in the copy. None of the reporting has been disputed by the participants, quoted or not.

“We hear President Trump is furious about the blow-by-blow accounts,” Axios wrote.

However, as Axios notes, Haberman and Swan may have taken the same bit of license that Bob Woodward pioneered in political journalism – by piecing together dialogue from sources’ memories. The “Regime Change” authors say they have conducted more than 1,000 interviews for their forthcoming book.

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Josh Dickey

Josh is a Senior News Editor at TheWrap. He is a veteran wire-service journalist who moved from New York to Los Angeles in 2008 to revamp the entertainment department of the Associated Press. He’s covered all facets of the industry ever since, first joining TheWrap in 2009 as a part of the fledgling digital Hollywood…

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