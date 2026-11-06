ScreenRant, Polygon Owner Valnet Settles Freelancer Lawsuit for $2 Million

Valnet, the digital publisher behind ScreenRant, Polygon and Collider, has agreed to a $2 million settlement in a class action lawsuit accusing the company of misclassifying freelance writers and other content creators as independent contractors to avoid paying wages and benefits required under California law.

The lawsuit, filed in December 2023 by former MovieWeb contributor Daniel Quintiliano, alleged that Valnet paid writers by the article while exercising significant control over their work, depriving them of minimum and overtime wages, legally required breaks and reimbursement for business expenses. The proposed settlement received preliminary court approval on Oct. 6 but still requires final sign-off.

The settlement also comes in the wake of TheWrap’s reporting on “exploitative work conditions” at the company. Valnet founder and CEO Hassan Youssef sued TheWrap for defamation over its investigative reporting on the issue, which cited Quintiliano’s lawsuit. After two anti-SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation) rulings this year, the two sides settled the dispute.

According to the original complaint, Quintiliano alleged he was paid just $15 per article while regularly producing three to four stories a day, spending approximately two to three hours on each. He claimed the arrangement frequently left him earning less than California’s minimum wage.

The complaint also accused Valnet of directing contributors on headlines, story structure and search engine optimization, while requiring them to use personal computers, smartphones and internet connections without reimbursement.

Under the proposed settlement, eligible contractors who created or edited written, video or audio content for Valnet between Dec. 21, 2019, and Aug. 3, 2026, could receive compensation. The agreement covers workers who provided Valnet with a California home address while classified as independent contractors.

Valnet denies wrongdoing and does not admit liability under the agreement. “Both sides agree the proposed settlement is a compromise of disputed claims,” according to the settlement administrator’s notice.

The $2 million settlement will fund payments to eligible workers, attorneys’ fees, administrative expenses and penalties under California’s Private Attorneys General Act. Class members have until Dec. 28 to object or opt out, with a final approval hearing scheduled for Feb. 2, 2027.

This new settlement also comes as Valnet has expanded its portfolio of entertainment and gaming publications, including its acquisition of Polygon from Vox Media in 2025. The company also owns TheGamer and Comic Book Resources.

Valnet did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment. The agreement was first reported Friday by gaming industry publication Vertical Slice.